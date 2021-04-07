Wonderla Bangalore to close water rides from 7th April

The company said that all land rides will be functional as normal.

Wonderla Bangalore announced the closure of water rides effective from 7 April 2021 till further notice, following the government directive. "All land rides will be functional as normal," the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the decision, Arun Chittilapilly, managing director, Wonderla Holidays, said, "At Wonderla, we believe in maintaining a safe environment for our customers. As per the Government order weare closing our water rides for now at Wonderla Bangalore. Our land rides will remain operational following all safety precautions in check."

The land rides at Wonderla Bangalore will be open to the public at Rs 799 on weekdays and Rs 999 on weekends. Wonderla Bangalore has secured COV-Safe certification by Bureau Veritas India.

Wonderla is the first theme park chain in the country to receive this highly coveted certification that will further help reduce the risk of the pandemic for visitors and park employees.

On a standalone basis, Wonderla Holidays reported a net loss of Rs 14.75 crore in Q3 December 2021 as compared to a net profit of Rs 21.03 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales tanked 93.1% to Rs 4.85 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Wonderla Holidays fell 0.41% to Rs 192.55 on BSE. The company operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla.

