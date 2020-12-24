Equity indices off day's low; IT stocks under pressure

Domestic indices were trading with modest gains in early afternoon trade. At 12:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 282.65 points or 0.61% at 46,726.64. The Nifty 50 index rose 87.1points or 0.64% at 13,688.15.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.3% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.59%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1579 shares rose and 1152shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.73% to 20.345. The Nifty December 2020 futures were trading at 13,685, at a premium of 12.05 points compared with the spot at 13,672.95.

The Nifty option chain for 31 December 2020 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 36.16 lakh contracts at the 14,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 48.62 lakh contracts was seen at 13,000 strike price.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 7,86,74,527 with 17,29,984 deaths. India reported 2,83,849 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,46,756 deaths while 96,93,173 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Economy:

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for revision of the guidelines for obtaining license for providing Direct-To-Home (DTH) broadcasting service in India. License for the DTH will be issued for a period of 20 years in place of present 10 years. Further the period of License may be renewed by 10 years at a time. License fee has been revised from 10% of GR to 8% of AGR. AGR will be calculated by deduction of GST from GR. License Fee will be collected on quarterly basis in lieu of presently annual basis.

New Listing:

Shares of Mrs. Bector Food Specialities were trading at Rs 571 at 11:16 IST on the BSE, a premium of 98.26% over the initial public offer price of Rs 288.

The stock was listed at Rs 501, a premium of 74% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far the stock hit a high of Rs 601.2 and low of Rs 500. On the BSE, 25.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities received bids for 262.10 crore shares as against 1.32 crore shares. The issue was subscribed 198.02 times. The non-institutional investors category was subscribed 620.86 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 176.85 times. The retail individual investors category was subscribed 29.33 times. The issue opened for subscription on 15 December and closed on 17 December. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 286-288 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index slipped 1.1% to 23,902.60. The index surged nearly 6% in the past two trading sessions.

L&T Infotech (down 1.87%), Infosys (down 1.84%), Mphasis (down 1.12%), Wipro (down 1%) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.94%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Caplin Point Laboratories rose 3% after the drug maker said its subsidiary received US drug regulator's approval for etomidate injection USP. The drug maker said that its subsidiary, Caplin Steriles, received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) etomidate injection USP, 20 mg/10 ml (2 mg/ml) and 40 mg/20 ml (2 mg/ml) single-dose vial presentations. The product is generic therapeutic equivalent to Amidate (etomidate) injection, of Hospira Inc.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 43.20 after the company on 21 December 2020 inaugurated a new motor manufacturing facility at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. This is the seventh manufacturing facility of the company in Ahmednagar which is spread over 4200 square meters and is equipped with latest equipment and machineries.

