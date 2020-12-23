Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 3.94%, NIFTY jumps 1.00%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.94% at 300.55 today. The index has gained 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd added 7.75%, Omaxe Ltd jumped 5.00% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd rose 4.63%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 3.00% over last one year compared to the 11.35% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 3.27% and Nifty IT index increased 2.36% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.00% to close at 13601.1 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.95% to close at 46444.18 today.

