Tech Mahindra Ltd extends upmove

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 924.75, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.9% in last one year as compared to a 9.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.32% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 924.75, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 13190.3. The Sensex is at 44836.38, up 0.46%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has risen around 10% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22202.2, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 928.5, up 1.25% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 20.9% in last one year as compared to a 9.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.32% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 21.42 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)