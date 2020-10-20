Tech Mahindra Ltd sees good buying

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 852.4, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.78% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% gain in NIFTY and a 48.17% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 852.4, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 11924.45. The Sensex is at 40657.89, up 0.56%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 8.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21391.9, up 1.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 848.5, up 2.66% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 18.78% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% gain in NIFTY and a 48.17% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 17.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)