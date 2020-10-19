Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 596.5, down 1.67% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.12% in last one year as compared to a 2.19% rally in NIFTY and a 1.11% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 596.5, down 1.67% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 11842.4. The Sensex is at 40342.14, up 0.9%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost around 4.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7959.45, down 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.05 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

