Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 287.67 points or 1.6% at 18266.48 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 6.83%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.46%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 2.53%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.46%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.04%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.01%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.91%), MRF Ltd (up 0.76%), and Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.6%).

On the other hand, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 1.34%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.24%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 312.04 or 0.8% at 39285.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.85 points or 0.7% at 11584.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 78.06 points or 0.52% at 15106.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.5 points or 0.57% at 5014.77.

On BSE,1192 shares were trading in green, 579 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

