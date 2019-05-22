ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 3.92% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 211.09 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences declined 3.92% to Rs 53.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 211.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 208.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.01% to Rs 291.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 294.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.94% to Rs 967.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 827.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales211.09208.05 1 967.20827.10 17 OPM %29.4434.47 -35.6638.93 - PBDT69.4571.28 -3 353.71337.87 5 PBT58.2462.21 -6 317.36312.23 2 NP53.8856.08 -4 291.15294.11 -1

