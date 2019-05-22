ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 3.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 211.09 crore

Net profit of Lifesciences declined 3.92% to Rs 53.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 211.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 208.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.01% to Rs 291.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 294.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.94% to Rs 967.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 827.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

