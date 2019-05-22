ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 3.92% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ERIS Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 6.71% in the December 2018 quarter
ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 7.05% in the December 2018 quarter
Eris Lifesciences gains after loan pre-payment
Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 211.09 croreNet profit of ERIS Lifesciences declined 3.92% to Rs 53.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 211.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 208.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.01% to Rs 291.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 294.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.94% to Rs 967.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 827.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales211.09208.05 1 967.20827.10 17 OPM %29.4434.47 -35.6638.93 - PBDT69.4571.28 -3 353.71337.87 5 PBT58.2462.21 -6 317.36312.23 2 NP53.8856.08 -4 291.15294.11 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU