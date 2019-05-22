Western India Plywoods standalone net profit declines 67.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.83% to Rs 23.78 croreNet profit of Western India Plywoods declined 67.86% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 23.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.85% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 97.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.7823.98 -1 97.9788.00 11 OPM %7.284.67 -7.653.26 - PBDT1.060.83 28 5.072.12 139 PBT0.540.31 74 3.020.08 3675 NP0.361.12 -68 2.151.84 17
