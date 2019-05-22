Western India Plywoods standalone net profit declines 67.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.83% to Rs 23.78 crore

Net profit of Plywoods declined 67.86% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 23.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.85% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 97.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

23.7823.9897.9788.007.284.677.653.261.060.835.072.120.540.313.020.080.361.122.151.84

