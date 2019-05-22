Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.70% to Rs 3.61 crore

Net profit of declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 13.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3.613.7113.9512.824.994.584.374.290.150.140.500.440.100.090.300.250.020.120.110.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)