Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.70% to Rs 3.61 croreNet profit of Ashish Polyplast declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 13.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.613.71 -3 13.9512.82 9 OPM %4.994.58 -4.374.29 - PBDT0.150.14 7 0.500.44 14 PBT0.100.09 11 0.300.25 20 NP0.020.12 -83 0.110.22 -50
