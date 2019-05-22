Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 147.37% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 60.87% to Rs 52.09 croreNet profit of Everest Organics rose 147.37% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 60.87% to Rs 52.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 191.09% to Rs 7.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.94% to Rs 155.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 112.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales52.0932.38 61 155.85112.17 39 OPM %10.174.26 -11.456.31 - PBDT4.850.87 457 15.175.04 201 PBT4.110.20 1955 12.332.36 422 NP0.940.38 147 7.512.58 191
