Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 147.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 60.87% to Rs 52.09 crore

Net profit of rose 147.37% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 60.87% to Rs 52.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 191.09% to Rs 7.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.94% to Rs 155.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 112.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

52.0932.38155.85112.1710.174.2611.456.314.850.8715.175.044.110.2012.332.360.940.387.512.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)