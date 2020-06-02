Eris Lifesciences Q4 PAT advances 4% to Rs 56 cr

Eris Lifesciences' consolidated net profit rose 4% to Rs 56.06 crore on 15.6% jump in net sales to Rs 244.09 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax gained 5.9% to Rs 61.67 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 58.24 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expenses dropped 11.3% to Rs 11.76 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 13.26 crore in Q4 March 2019. The Q4 result was declared during trading hours today, 2 June 2020.

Eris Lifesciences, in its exchange filing, also assured that it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 impact on its business which majorly entails its supply-chain and customers.

Eris Lifesciences is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and selling of generics within the chronic and acute categories of the Indian pharmaceutical market.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences declined 2% to Rs 517.65 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 501.50 to Rs 593.40 so far.

