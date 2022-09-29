Escorts Kubota Ltd soars 3.67%, up for third straight session

Escorts Kubota Ltd is quoting at Rs 2106, up 3.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.29% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% drop in NIFTY and a 18.17% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

Escorts Kubota Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2106, up 3.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 16854.3. The Sensex is at 56483.94, down 0.2%. Escorts Kubota Ltd has risen around 5.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Escorts Kubota Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12537.35, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2108, up 3.91% on the day. Escorts Kubota Ltd is up 42.29% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% drop in NIFTY and a 18.17% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 36.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)