TCS partners with CareScout

The IT major said that it is helping CareScout in its purpose-led journey to help American families access quality long-term care in a timely and effortless manner by connecting them with the right care facilities through a marketplace.

Taking a design-thinking approach, TCS collaborated with CareScout to understand the challenges, existing architecture, and latent needs of the end users. Information gaps and bottlenecks were identified to create a solution blueprint that streamlined the processes and data flows and significantly improved customer experience. Additionally, TCS defined the product roadmap and helped craft a playbook for its market positioning and customer targeting, the company said in the press release.

The solution enables long term care providers such as home health agencies, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, continued care retirement centers, independent living facilities, hospices, and adult day health centers across the US to register their facilities and provide details about services, the company stated.

The IT firm said that the marketplace offers a seamless self-onboarding experience to CareScout users, with smart notifications and alerts assisting them to complete their profiles. With the help of its powerful data and analytics engine, the users can find and connect with the facilities nearest to them. In addition, the marketplace and its lead generation portal for facility providers will help CareScout chart its overall growth and establish competitive differentiation.

Edward J. Motherway, CEO and president of CareScout, said, We studied the market, assessed the competition, identified the pain points of the consumers, and invested in a product that helps address those pain points. America is aging. As the number of aging population is projected to double by 2060, we wanted to build a product that accounts for the needs of American families and provides an opportunity for them to find and connect with right care facilities. TCS as one of our strategic partners helped realize our business vision.

Rauf Zeynalov, chief strategy officer of CareScout, said, We leveraged CareScout's years of expertise in providing caregiver support services and worked with TCS to build a user-friendly platform which is not just easy to navigate but also resilient and scalable. With this, we will be able to bring together providers and users under one roof, providing superior experience for everyone.

Anupam Singhal, Business Head of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, TCS, said, At TCS, we believe in putting technology to greater use to improve lives and empower people and communities. We are delighted to partner with CareScout in their purpose-led initiative to make quality care available to all and helps families make informed decisions about long-term care. Our deep contextual knowledge, expertise, digital capabilities, and innovation ecosystem have been key to developing a marketplace that is compliant with all US Federal norms.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

The IT major's consolidated net profit declined 4.5% to Rs 9,478 crore despite a 4.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 52,758 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

Shares of TCS were down 0.53% to Rs 3,021.25 on the BSE.

