IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

7NR Retail Ltd, Asian Star Company Ltd, Elpro International Ltd and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2022.

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd surged 12.91% to Rs 9.01 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

7NR Retail Ltd spiked 9.62% to Rs 1.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Asian Star Company Ltd soared 9.59% to Rs 768.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 110 shares in the past one month.

Elpro International Ltd advanced 9.12% to Rs 68.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71597 shares in the past one month.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd spurt 9.10% to Rs 455.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42629 shares in the past one month.

