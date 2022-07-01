Escorts Kubota records 20% decline in June tractor sales

-
ALSO READ
Board of Escorts to consider preferential allotment of shares to Kubota Corporation
VST Tillers Tractors February auto sales spurt 29% YoY to 3,436 units
VST Tillers sales spurt 36% YoY in May
Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation, Escorts in focus
VST Tillers & Tractors December 2021 sales spurt 29% Y-o-Y to 3,640 units
-
Domestic tractor sales in June 2022 were at 9,265 tractors as against 11,956 tractors sold in June 2021.
Industry wholesales were impacted during month of June 2022 due to high base of last year. With onset of monsoon, and likely record kharif crop production, rural liquidity and farmer sentiments are expected to gradually improve.
Export tractor sales in June 2022 was at 786 tractors against 577 tractors sold in June 2021, registering a growth of 36.2%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU