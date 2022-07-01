Escorts Kubota records 20% decline in June tractor sales

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in June 2022 sold 10,051 tractors as against 12,533 tractors sold in June 2021.

Domestic tractor sales in June 2022 were at 9,265 tractors as against 11,956 tractors sold in June 2021.

Industry wholesales were impacted during month of June 2022 due to high base of last year. With onset of monsoon, and likely record kharif crop production, rural liquidity and farmer sentiments are expected to gradually improve.

Export tractor sales in June 2022 was at 786 tractors against 577 tractors sold in June 2021, registering a growth of 36.2%.

