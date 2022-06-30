Maruti Suzuki India launches All New feature packed - Breeza

Speaking at the launch of All New Hot and Techy Brezza, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, Conceptualized, designed and developed in India, Brezza with its stylish design, bold stance and unmistakable road presence has redefined the compact SUV segment in India. The most loved compact SUV, Brezza with over 7,50,000 delighted customers, has ruled the sales charts by consistently being among the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles.
Brezza has very well captured the imagination of customers who are looking for a stylish SUV to match their personality. With the objective of extending Joy of Mobility to the aspirational customers, today, we are delighted to present the All New Hot and Techy Brezza with energetic new design, packed with next-gen features and superior performance, that will surely surpass customer expectations. We are confident that customers will appreciate the All New Brezza and it will be a blockbuster once again.
