JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Power Grid declared successful bidder for transmission project in Gujarat
Business Standard

Vodafone Idea completes allotment of 16000 OCDs to ATC Telecom Infrastructure

Capital Market 

Vodafone Idea has allotted a total of 4000 number of unsecured, unrated and unlisted Optionally Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each (OCDs) to ATC Telecom Infrastructure (ATC).

With this, the entire transaction of issuance and allotment of 16000 OCDs to ATC, as approved by the shareholders of the Company at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 25 February 2023, is now complete

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 19:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU