Vodafone Idea completes allotment of 16000 OCDs to ATC Telecom Infrastructure

Vodafone Idea has allotted a total of 4000 number of unsecured, unrated and unlisted Optionally Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each (OCDs) to ATC Telecom Infrastructure (ATC).

With this, the entire transaction of issuance and allotment of 16000 OCDs to ATC, as approved by the shareholders of the Company at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 25 February 2023, is now complete

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)