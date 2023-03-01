Hinduja Global Solutions completes acquisition of Teklink International Inc.

Hinduja Global Solutions announced that its step down subsidiary, HGS CX Technologies has completed the acquisition of Teklink International Inc., USA, effective on 28 February 2023 and acquisition of certain assets/ contracts on going concern basis including employees from Teklink Software India, a subsidiary of Teklink International Inc., USA.

With this, Teklink International Inc., USA, has become a subsidiary of the Company.

