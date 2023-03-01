JUST IN
Axis Bank concludes acquisition of business undertakings of CBNA and CFIL

Axis Bank has concluded the acquisition of Citibank's India Consumer Business and the NBFC Consumer Business of Citicorp Finance (India) on 01 March 2023.

The cash consideration for the acquisition based on the contracted computation of closing position of assets, assets under management and liabilities as at 31 January 2023 stands at Rs 11,603 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 09:14 IST

