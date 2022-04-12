Escorts tumbles as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pares stake

Shares of Escorts slumped 3.1% to Rs 1551 as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pared stake in the tractor manufacturing company.In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Escorts reported that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tendered his 47,19,362 shares, or 3.57% equity, of Escorts in the open offer where Japanese agricultural machinery manufacturer, Kubota, plans to increase its stake and become a joint-promoter.
Jhunjhunwala's name is absent from the latest shareholding pattern of Escorts, which was uploaded on the BSE website a few days ago. Listed companies are required to provide details of the shares held by investors whose shareholding in the company amounts to more than 1%.
Kubota is in the process of becoming a co-promoter of Escorts. The latest shareholding data shows that Kubota's stake has increased to 55.82% from 16.39% as on 18 February 2022.
In November 2021, Escorts' board announced that Kubota will acquire 3.74 crore equity shares or 28.42% of the expanded voting share capital. The open offer price was fixed at Rs 2,000 per share. The open offer for the tendering shares opened on 14 March 2022 and closed on 28 March 2022.
The last date for communicating the rejection/acceptance and completion of payment of consideration or refund of equity shares to the shareholders was 11 April 2022.
Shares of Escorts extended their losing run to fourth consecutive trading session. The counter has slumped 17.8% in four days.
The Escorts Group is an Indian engineering company that operates in the sectors of agri-machinery, construction and material handling equipment, and railway equipment.
Escorts' consolidated net profit dropped 32.36% to Rs 193.71 crore on a 2.83% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,984.28 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU