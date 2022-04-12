Adani Green Energy Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 2808.35, up 5.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 151.63% in last one year as compared to a 20.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 59.4% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2808.35, up 5.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 17510.65. The Sensex is at 58514.67, down 0.76%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 54.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28235.25, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

