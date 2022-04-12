Mphasis Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 3054.8, down 2.38% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 81.59% in last one year as compared to a 20.54% rally in NIFTY and a 32.72% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3054.8, down 2.38% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 17483.5. The Sensex is at 58445.79, down 0.88%.Mphasis Ltd has eased around 7.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34895.9, down 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3097.8, down 1.38% on the day. Mphasis Ltd jumped 81.59% in last one year as compared to a 20.54% rally in NIFTY and a 32.72% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 47.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

