Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO subscribed 1.98 times

The initial public offer (IPO) of Antony Waste Handling Cell received bids for 1.32 crore shares as against 66.66 lakh shares on offer as on Monday (21 December 2020), according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. The issue was subscribed 1.98 times.

The issue opened for subscription today (21 December 2020) and it will close on Wednesday (23 December 2020). The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 313-315 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises of a fresh issue worth Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 68,24,933 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Ahead of the IPO, the company allotted 28,57,003 shares to ten anchor investors at Rs 315 per share, aggregating to Rs 89.99 crore.

The anchor investors includes Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 238 Plan Associates LLC and SBI Mutual Fund.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds (from fresh issue of equity) towards part financing for PCMC WTE project through investment in its subsidiaries AG Enviro and/or ALESPL; towards reduction of the consolidated borrowings of the company and subsidiary by infusing debt in its subsidiary AG Enviro Infra Projects for repayment/prepayment of portion of their outstanding indebtedness; and general corporate purposes.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is one of the top five players in the Indian MSW (municipal solid waste) management industry with an established track record of more than 19 years, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across the country, primarily catering to Indian municipalities. It is among the key players in landfill construction and management sector with in-house expertise for landfill construction along with its management. The company is also present in waste-to-energy (WTE) segment which is at the top of the MSW value chain.

The company is currently undertaking projects for the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the Thane Municipal Corporation, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the Mangalore Municipal Corporation and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority. It is also currently undertaking a project for Jaypee International Sports.

As of 15 November 2020, the company has a fleet strength of 1147 vehicles and 7391 full-time employees on consolidated basis. Currently, the company has 18 ongoing projects and of which about 12 are MSW C&T projects, four mechanized sweeping projects and two MSW processing including WTE projects. And all these 18 ongoing projects are currently revenue generating.

Antony Waste Handling Cell reported net profit of Rs 19.64 crore and sales of Rs 207.39 crore in the six-months ended September 2020.

