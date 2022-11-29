EUROPE Markets trade stronger

At 12:10 GMT, the pan European Stoxx 600 index added 0.2% to 438.81. The U. K.'s FTSE 100 index added 0.8% to 7,533.88. France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3% to 6,684.94.
Germany's DAX index gained 0.2% to 14,410.39. Switzerland's Swiss Market index declined 0.2% to 11,142.98.
Growing public anger towards the China's strict COVID-linked restrictions, and have prompted speculation that the Chinese government is considering scaling back its anti-COVID policies.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Spain's consumer prices in the 12 months to November rose 6.8%, a slower pace than the previous 7.3% figure marked in October, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Tuesday. Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was 6.3% year-on-year, slightly higher than the 6.2% recorded in October, the INE data showed.
Separately data showed that German inflation dipped in five states in November. In North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, annual inflation slowed this month to 10.4% from 11.0% in October. Inflation also eased slightly in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Brandenburg and Hesse.
