Excel Crop Care update on directive of Gujarat Pollution Control Board

Excel Crop Care announced that as per an Order posted by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) on its website, the company's Bhavnagar Plant has been instructed to close its manufacturing operations 15 (fifteen) days after 21 June, 2019.

The said Order has been passed pursuant to inspection visit by GPCB Officials to a plot of land adjoining the company's Bhavnagar Plant.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 17:09 IST

