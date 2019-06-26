JUST IN
Ramco Systems to implement its HR and Payroll solution for Kuwait Food Company (Americana)

Ramco Systems announced that Kuwait Food Company (Americana) K. S. C.

C., one of the largest food companies in the Middle East has chosen Ramco HR & Global Payroll solution to manage the HR operations.

Ramco will be implementing its HR suite including modules to automate Core HR, Leave, Time & Attendance, Global Payroll, Talent Management and Performance Management. In addition to a unified HR platform, Americana will leverage Ramco's Managed Payroll Services to effectively handle its multi-country, multicurrency operations, thereby strategically helping Americana in their growth and expansion plans. Phase 1 implementation in the UAE for 9000 employees is live now.

