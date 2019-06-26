Ramco Systems to implement its HR and Payroll solution for Kuwait Food Company (Americana)

-
ALSO READ
Kuwait Food Company selects Ramco HR & Payment Solution
Ramco Systems to digitize payroll operations for Australia & New Zealand's leading telecom provider
Ramco Systems positioned as a LEADER for Global Payroll Services
Ramco Systems successfully implements Ramco Aviation Suite at Saudi Rotorcraft Support Company
Ramco Systems to digitise Opteon Solutions' payroll operations
-
Ramco Systems announced that Kuwait Food Company (Americana) K. S. C.
C., one of the largest food companies in the Middle East has chosen Ramco HR & Global Payroll solution to manage the HR operations.
Ramco will be implementing its HR suite including modules to automate Core HR, Leave, Time & Attendance, Global Payroll, Talent Management and Performance Management. In addition to a unified HR platform, Americana will leverage Ramco's Managed Payroll Services to effectively handle its multi-country, multicurrency operations, thereby strategically helping Americana in their growth and expansion plans. Phase 1 implementation in the UAE for 9000 employees is live now.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU