Excel Industries consolidated net profit declines 70.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.55% to Rs 133.46 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries declined 70.00% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.55% to Rs 133.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 189.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales133.46189.45 -30 OPM %10.2822.20 -PBDT17.6046.16 -62 PBT10.9841.17 -73 NP8.2227.40 -70

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 08:40 IST

