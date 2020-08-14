Excel Industries consolidated net profit declines 70.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.55% to Rs 133.46 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries declined 70.00% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.55% to Rs 133.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 189.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.133.46189.4510.2822.2017.6046.1610.9841.178.2227.40

