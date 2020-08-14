Excel Industries consolidated net profit declines 70.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Richirich Inventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mahindra Logistics consolidated net profit declines 58.65% in the March 2020 quarter
Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2019 quarter
SER Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
ANS Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 29.55% to Rs 133.46 croreNet profit of Excel Industries declined 70.00% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.55% to Rs 133.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 189.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales133.46189.45 -30 OPM %10.2822.20 -PBDT17.6046.16 -62 PBT10.9841.17 -73 NP8.2227.40 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU