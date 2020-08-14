Soma Papers & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Soma Papers & Industries reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
