Shree Karthik Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.38% to Rs 3.75 croreNet loss of Shree Karthik Papers reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.38% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.7515.23 -75 OPM %5.6012.02 -PBDT01.51 -100 PBT-0.301.21 PL NP-0.221.14 PL
