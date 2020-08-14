EIH reports consolidated net loss of Rs 149.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 91.27% to Rs 29.74 croreNet Loss of EIH reported to Rs 149.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.27% to Rs 29.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 340.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29.74340.58 -91 OPM %-547.189.20 -PBDT-160.4835.45 PL PBT-194.67-0.86 -22536 NP-149.28-3.24 -4507
