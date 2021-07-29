Exide Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 174.75, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.51% in last one year as compared to a 42.3% rally in NIFTY and a 36.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 174.75, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 15798.65. The Sensex is at 52732.6, up 0.55%.Exide Industries Ltd has eased around 4.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10000.4, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.78 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

