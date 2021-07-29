MOIL Ltd gains for third consecutive session

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 191.6, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.22% in last one year as compared to a 42.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 171.02% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

MOIL Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 191.6, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 15791.35. The Sensex is at 52685.44, up 0.46%. MOIL Ltd has slipped around 0.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 10.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5532.8, up 4.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.81 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

