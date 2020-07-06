ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Copper Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 July 2020.

ITI Ltd surged 17.73% to Rs 131.8 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd spiked 12.69% to Rs 37.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 48.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42791 shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd rose 9.14% to Rs 92.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14127 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd spurt 8.22% to Rs 406.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69483 shares in the past one month.

