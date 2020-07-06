Volumes jump at Adani Green Energy Ltd counter

Adani Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 9.41 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares

ITI Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 July 2020.

Adani Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 9.41 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.81% to Rs.382.45. Volumes stood at 7936 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 15.86 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.70% to Rs.130.65. Volumes stood at 5.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd clocked volume of 30.43 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.09% to Rs.78.70. Volumes stood at 11417 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd saw volume of 18991 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3957 shares. The stock increased 7.61% to Rs.512.55. Volumes stood at 3261 shares in the last session.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd witnessed volume of 11.64 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.79% to Rs.2,238.35. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

