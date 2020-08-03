JUST IN
Exide Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.68 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.06% to Rs 2526.11 crore

Net loss of Exide Industries reported to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 161.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.06% to Rs 2526.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3664.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2526.113664.18 -31 OPM %5.2510.38 -PBDT108.77377.78 -71 PBT3.99277.30 -99 NP-10.68161.87 PL

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 17:41 IST

