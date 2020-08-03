KPIT Technologies standalone net profit declines 53.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.41% to Rs 176.16 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies declined 53.55% to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 176.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 208.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.176.16208.2622.6927.7338.8054.8616.0235.9914.5831.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)