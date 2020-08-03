JUST IN
KPIT Technologies standalone net profit declines 53.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.41% to Rs 176.16 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies declined 53.55% to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 176.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 208.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales176.16208.26 -15 OPM %22.6927.73 -PBDT38.8054.86 -29 PBT16.0235.99 -55 NP14.5831.39 -54

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020.

