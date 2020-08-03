JUST IN
Pooja Entertainment & Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1455.56% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net profit of Pooja Entertainment & Films reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1455.56% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.400.09 1456 OPM %35.00-511.11 -PBDT0.50-0.46 LP PBT0.50-0.47 LP NP0.50-0.45 LP

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 16:33 IST

