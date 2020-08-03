Pooja Entertainment & Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1455.56% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net profit of Pooja Entertainment & Films reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1455.56% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.400.0935.00-511.110.50-0.460.50-0.470.50-0.45

