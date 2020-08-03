Exide Industries standalone net profit declines 80.40% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.32% to Rs 1547.62 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries declined 80.40% to Rs 43.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 224.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.32% to Rs 1547.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2779.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

