Exide Industries standalone net profit declines 80.40% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.32% to Rs 1547.62 croreNet profit of Exide Industries declined 80.40% to Rs 43.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 224.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.32% to Rs 1547.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2779.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1547.622779.25 -44 OPM %9.5914.67 -PBDT154.09422.32 -64 PBT62.73335.90 -81 NP43.95224.29 -80
