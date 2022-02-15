Expleo Solutions Ltd Spikes 5.25%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.63%

Expleo Solutions Ltd has lost 13.39% over last one month compared to 11.03% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.07% drop in the SENSEX

Expleo Solutions Ltd rose 5.25% today to trade at Rs 1462. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.63% to quote at 34200.14. The index is down 11.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tanla Platforms Ltd increased 5.23% and Affle India Ltd added 3.61% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 32.49 % over last one year compared to the 9.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Expleo Solutions Ltd has lost 13.39% over last one month compared to 11.03% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 227 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3985 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1874 on 05 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 469.3 on 22 Feb 2021.

