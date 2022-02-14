Manappuram Finance tumbles after Q3 PAT drops 46% YoY

Manappuram Finance slumped 6.70% to Rs 142.80 after the company reported 46% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 261 crore on a 9% decline in total income to Rs 1,506.85 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
On the segmental front, revenue from Gold loan and other was Rs 1,146.43 crore (down 17% YoY) while that from Micofinance was Rs 360.42 crore (up 33% YoY) in Q3 FY22.
Total expenses during the quarter increased by 17%YoY to Rs 1,158.67 crore, due to higher impairment on financial instruments (up 31% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 41% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 41% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 348.18 crore, down by 47% from Rs 657.25 crore in Q3 FY21.
The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per share and the record date for the same is 25 February 2022.
Manappuram Finance is one of India's leading gold loan NBFCs.
