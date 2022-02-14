Mahindra Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd and Ramco Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 February 2022.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd lost 16.38% to Rs 409.45 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 28658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10513 shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd tumbled 16.28% to Rs 2026. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11248 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd crashed 12.87% to Rs 39.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

HLE Glascoat Ltd dropped 12.87% to Rs 5489.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1058 shares in the past one month.

Ramco Systems Ltd shed 11.32% to Rs 341.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17710 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8090 shares in the past one month.

