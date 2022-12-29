Exxaro Tiles spurts after Unit 1 of Gujarat plant restarts operations

Exxaro Tiles surged 9.37% to Rs 119.05 after the company announced that Unit 1 of Padra plant in Gujarat restarted operations from Wednesday, 28 December 2022.The Unit 1 of Padra plant was shut for 3-4 weeks owing to planned regular maintenance schedule and associated equipment upgradation work.
Exxaro Tiles announced that the plant restarted from Wednesday, 28 December 2022, on a regular basis after necessary equipment up-gradation and maintenance.
Exxaro Tiles makes ceramic tiles. Through its two main product categoriesdouble-charge vitrified tiles and glazed vitrified tilesit offers vitrified floor tiles. The company currently sells its goods to over 10 countries and has more than 2,000+ touch points across 25 states, mostly in South and West India.
Net profit of Exxaro Tiles declined 75.62% to Rs 1.37 crore on 18.90% decline in net sales to Rs 72.54 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU