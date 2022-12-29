Real Estate shares edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 32.02 points or 0.94% at 3381.76 at 13:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.16%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.79%),DLF Ltd (down 1.05%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.72%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.61%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.09%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.88%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.72%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.28%) moved up.

At 13:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 195.85 or 0.32% at 60714.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 74.7 points or 0.41% at 18047.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 49.02 points or 0.17% at 28596.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 54.95 points or 0.61% at 8904.37.

On BSE,1487 shares were trading in green, 1896 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)