Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 48.17 points or 1.1% at 4321.65 at 13:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (down 2.12%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.68%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.6%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.3%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.97%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.88%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.62%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.21%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.13%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.83%), moved up.

At 13:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 195.85 or 0.32% at 60714.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 74.7 points or 0.41% at 18047.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 49.02 points or 0.17% at 28596.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 54.95 points or 0.61% at 8904.37.

On BSE,1487 shares were trading in green, 1896 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

