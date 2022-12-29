Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 37.79 points or 1.05% at 3557.42 at 13:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.4%), Nava Ltd (down 2.13%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.76%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.68%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.53%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.52%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 1.44%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.27%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.08%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.83%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 0.68%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 0.33%) turned up.

At 13:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 195.85 or 0.32% at 60714.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 74.7 points or 0.41% at 18047.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 49.02 points or 0.17% at 28596.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 54.95 points or 0.61% at 8904.37.

On BSE,1487 shares were trading in green, 1896 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

