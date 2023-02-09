Exxaro Tiles standalone net profit declines 35.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Exxaro Tiles spurts after Unit 1 of Gujarat plant restarts operations
Exxaro Tiles standalone net profit declines 75.62% in the September 2022 quarter
Consumer goods shares edge higher
Bombay Potteries & Tiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Bombay Potteries & Tiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 4.92% to Rs 81.05 croreNet profit of Exxaro Tiles declined 35.30% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 81.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 85.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales81.0585.24 -5 OPM %10.2214.63 -PBDT9.6111.90 -19 PBT5.268.46 -38 NP3.725.75 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU