Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 27.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.09% to Rs 60.88 crore

Net profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 27.25% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.09% to Rs 60.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales60.8846.44 31 OPM %23.3127.65 -PBDT15.8912.65 26 PBT12.9810.02 30 NP9.767.67 27

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:43 IST

