Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 27.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.09% to Rs 60.88 crore

Net profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 27.25% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.09% to Rs 60.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.60.8846.4423.3127.6515.8912.6512.9810.029.767.67

