Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 27.25% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Paras Defence and Space Technologies gains after entering into teaming agreement with ELDIS Pardubice
Paras Buildtech launches, Paras Avenue, landmark retail highstreet in Sector 129
Paras Buildtech Announces Winter Carnival to Showcase Investment Opportunities at Paras Avenue, Noida Sector 129
Wipro, Paras Defence, Zuari Industries in focus
Paras Buildtech's new retail hub, Paras One33 becomes the toast of Noida
-
Sales rise 31.09% to Rs 60.88 croreNet profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 27.25% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.09% to Rs 60.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales60.8846.44 31 OPM %23.3127.65 -PBDT15.8912.65 26 PBT12.9810.02 30 NP9.767.67 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU