Farmers Agitation Leading To Disruption In Supply Chains And Logistics Says CII

-
ALSO READ
L&T gains after construction arm wins 'significant' orders
Ircon International secures work order worth Rs 723 crore
IRCON Intl rises for 5th day
Central Government Releases Rs 6000 Crore As Second Tranche To 16 States And 3 UTs On Account Of GST Compensation
L&T Construction secures significant orders
-
According to the Confederation Of Indian Industry (CII), the current agitation by farmers in many parts of India has led to disruption in supply chains and logistics. This will have a bearing on the economy over the coming days and may impinge the ongoing recovery from the economic contraction due to COVID. The farmers' protest which has intensified over the past couple of weeks has led to obstruction of traffic and road blockades across multiple checkpoints in the northern states of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and in smaller measure, in many other states. The already broken supply-chain which was recovering post the pandemic induced lockdown has come under severe stress.
Around two-third consignment in transit are taking 50 percent extra time to reach destination in states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR. This may push logistics cost by up-to 8 to 10 percent. Many companies in industrial belt surrounding Delhi are facing labour shortages as people struggle to reach production facilities from neighbouring towns. The effect of the agitation is more acute for industries in hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir who are dependent on goods transported by road. Given the challenge to get the economy back on the growth trajectory, Confederation of Indian Industry urges all the stakeholders to urgently seek ways to end the ongoing protests and reach an amicable solution, in the interest of industry and economy.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU