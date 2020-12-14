WPI Rises To 1.55% In November, Food Prices Ease

India's wholesale price inflation (WPI) index rose to a 9-month high of 1.55% in November as manufactured products turned costlier. The WPI inflation was 1.48% in October 2020. The index for Primary Articles group declined by (-0.79%) to 151.2 (provisional) in November, 2020 from 152.4 (provisional) for the month of October, 2020.

The index for Fuel and Power group increased by (0.22%) to 91.3 (provisional) in November, 2020 from 91.1 (provisional) for the month of October, 2020. The index for Manufactured Products group increased by (0.83%) to 121.3 (provisional) in November, 2020 from 120.3 (provisional) for the month of October, 2020.

The WPI Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have decreased from 159.3 in October, 2020 to 158.9 in November, 2020. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 5.78% in October, 2020 to 4.27% in November, 2020.

